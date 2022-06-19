Ekiti Election: Official Results Consistent With Votes Cast At Polling Units – YIAGA

YIAGA Africa says official results of the Ekiti governorship election are a reflection of the voters’ choice at the polling units.

The Civil Society Organisation said this in a tweet on its official handle on Sunday afternoon, hours after the election results were announced.

“According to Yiaga Africa’s Parallel Vote Tabulation estimates,” the tweet read, “@inecnigeria official results for the Ekiti Governorship election is CONSISTENT with votes cast at the polling units.”

It said the official results would not have tallied with YIAGA Africa’s estimate ranges if they were changed at the ward, local government, or state collation centres.

CONSISTENT AND VERIFIED ✅ According to Yiaga Africa’s Parallel Vote Tabulation estimates, @inecnigeria official results for the Ekiti Governorship election is CONSISTENT with votes cast at the polling units.#EkitiDecides2022#WatchingTheVote pic.twitter.com/lNLE7Av72A — #NotTooYoungToRun (@YIAGA) June 19, 2022

RELATED

Ekiti Election: Prosecute Vote-Buyers Or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells INEC

APC’s Oyebanji Declared Winner Of Ekiti Governorship Election

‘Indication Of Confidence’

YIAGA’s comment comes hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the exercise.

The Returning Officer for the election, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, said Oyebanji got 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers – Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While the SDP flag bearer had 82,211 votes, his PDP counterpart took the third spot having garnered 67,457 votes. He resumes office in October, taking over from Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Following his victory, President Muhammadu Buhari was among the first persons to congratulate Oyebanji on the feat.

The Nigerian president believes the development is a testament that the APC enjoys massive support in the country.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united,” Buhari said in a statement on Sunday.

“The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all.”

According to him, the win is well deserved as he called on Oyebanji to be magnanimous in victory for the interest of the southwest state.