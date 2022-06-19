Ekiti Election: Oyebanji’s Victory Shows APC Is Accepted By Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is of the opinion that the victory of Biodun Oyebanji at the just concluded governorship race in Ekiti State, is a signal that Nigerians accept the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyebanji was declared winner of the election within the early hours of Sunday, having polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat his two closest challengers – Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party.

Reacting to the win, President Buhari congratulated the governor-elect via a statement, noting that the victory is well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the State and the party, before his nomination as the standard bearer.

Buhari further urged him, however, to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the State.

The president also rejoiced with the APC chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee for the victory, which is the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,” said the President.

He charged all APC members across and outside the country to see this as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month July.

President Buhari also felicitated with the people of Ekiti State for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they are the real victors as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission and the law enforcement agencies for the preparations put in place, urging them to keep the momentum for upcoming elections.