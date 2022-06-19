Ekiti Election: Police Performance Was Satisfactory, Says PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has commended the performance of the policemen deployed for the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission said the poll was largely peaceful and orderly.

According to PSC, the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with sister agencies including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) conducted themselves professionally and in a satisfactory manner.

It said its members monitored the conduct of the police across the local government areas of the state where it was confirmed that the security operatives arrived at the polling units in good time and were civil and courteous in their conduct.

The commission added that the police promptly intervened in reported cases of vote-buying and crowd misbehaviour and showed adequate presence in most of the polling units.

It described the conduct of the police in the election as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 general elections, saying there was massive deployment of personnel which gave the voters a sense of security.

Read the statement below: