Ekiti Election: Police Performance Was Satisfactory, Says PSC
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has commended the performance of the policemen deployed for the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State.
In a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission said the poll was largely peaceful and orderly.
According to PSC, the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with sister agencies including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) conducted themselves professionally and in a satisfactory manner.
It said its members monitored the conduct of the police across the local government areas of the state where it was confirmed that the security operatives arrived at the polling units in good time and were civil and courteous in their conduct.
The commission added that the police promptly intervened in reported cases of vote-buying and crowd misbehaviour and showed adequate presence in most of the polling units.
It described the conduct of the police in the election as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 general elections, saying there was massive deployment of personnel which gave the voters a sense of security.
Read the statement below:
The Ekiti State Governorship Election held yesterday, June 18th, 2022, was largely peaceful and orderly.
The Nigeria Police Force, the lead agency, in collaboration with sister agencies, such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS, Federal Road Safety Commission, etc, were professional and their conduct satisfactory.
The Commission monitored the conduct of the Police in the 16 Local Government Areas of the State where the Commission’s Monitors confirmed that the Police teams arrived at the polling units on time and were civil and courteous in their conduct.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo led the Security team for the election and ensured that deployments were timely and well organised.
The Police also promptly intervened in some reported cases of vote-buying and crowd misbehaviour and showed adequate presence in most of the polling units.
There was an average of two to five Police Officers in most of the polling units visited by the Commission’s Monitors.
The Commission sees the conduct of the Police in the Ekiti governorship election as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 general elections.
There was a massive deployment of police officers from different Commands and formations of the Force, and this gave the voters a sense of security.
Ikechukwu Ani
Head, Press and Public Relations
Sunday, June 19, 2022.