Ekiti Election: We Must Keep Our Feet Firmly On Ground To Win Osun – Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has attained success in the just concluded election in Ekiti State, the ruling party must be ready to do more in a bid to repeat the same feat in Osun State.

In his reaction to the APC’s victory, Keyamo congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, however, the minister noted that a greater work will be needed for the Osun governorship polls slated for July 2022.

“Whilst this buoys our spirits in APC and I congratulate our own Biodun Oyebanji on this momentous feat, we must keep our feet firmly on the ground as there’s greater work ahead to win the Osun Governorship election and the 2023 Presidential elections.

“There should be no complacency,” Keyamo declared in a tweet on Sunday.

APC’s Oyebanji who is a former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government (SSG) won 15 out of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state gathering 187,057 votes in an election that was adjured peaceful.

Coming a far distant second in the race was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni who polled 82,211 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole gathered 67,457 votes.

While the election was described as peaceful, there were reports of a few incidences of violence and a widespread of vote buying especially by the ruling APC.

Reacting to these claims, Keyamo in an earlier tweet said that voting-buying in the governorship election in Ekiti State is not solely synonymous to the party.

The minister said the claims are only subtle messages passed across by opposition parties to the gullible, all in a bid to see that the APC loses the election.

He lamented that the only way some would be able to see an election as credible is only if the ruling party loses.