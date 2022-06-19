Gunmen Abduct Former NFF Secretary-General Sani Toro And Ex-Eagles Assistant Coach

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Toro and a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles Garba Yila.

The duo was said to have been kidnapped Saturday while returning to Bauchi from Abuja after attending a wedding ceremony of the son of the former NFF President Aminu Maigari.

The Bauchi State Police Command spokesman Ahmed Wakili confirmed the abduction to Channels Television but said he is yet to get full details of the incident because it happened outside his unit.

A son of one of the victims, Nasiru Toro also confirmed that his father was abducted along Akwanga Road in Nasarawa between 7-8 pm while returning from Abuja. He said the abductors are yet to make contact with the families.