Hamilton All Smiles After Qualifying Fourth

Channels Television  
Updated June 19, 2022
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes rides a scooter in the Paddock after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Clive Rose/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CLIVE ROSE / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Twenty-four hours after lambasting his car as “un-driveable” and the worst of his Formula One career, Lewis Hamilton smiled with joy after qualifying fourth for Mercedes at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion and record seven-time winner at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where he claimed his maiden F1 success in 2007, said he felt “amazing.”

“I am so happy, to have P4 is so good – I never felt so good to be P4 or at least not for a long time since my early days in 2007 or 2008,” Hamilton said. “It feels like that – so good, to be honest.”

Heavy rain and a wet track worked out well for Hamilton and Mercedes in an unpredictable session that produced some unexpected results with 40-year-old two-time champion Spaniard Fernando Alonso grabbing second on the grid for Alpine alongside world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

“It feels so great,” added Hamilton. “It’s been such a difficult year and it was so tough out there today in those conditions so I am happy for everyone in the team – they are working so hard.”

He said the roller-coaster switch in his form and fortunes came after much overnight effort to revise the set-up of his car after he and team-mate George Russell had gone in different directions on Friday.

“I am hoping it all works again tomorrow and we can at least hold position in the race – but with this car we need everything and more to come together!”

