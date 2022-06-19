Senate President Congratulates Oyebanji On Ekiti Election Victory

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory in the Ekiti State governorship election.

Lawan also commended the APC – both at the state and national levels – and the people of Ekiti on the peaceful and successful conduct of the poll, and for making the right choice during the election held on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, he believes the outcome of the election further demonstrates the trust and confidence of Nigerians across the country in the ruling party.

The Senate President said the smooth conduct of the election was an indication of what to expect in next year’s general elections, as democracy continues to grow firm roots in Nigeria under the APC Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for delivering a poll that has been adjudged as free, fair, transparent, and hitch-free.

Lawan wished the governor-elect God’s guidance as he prepares for the onerous task of taking the state to a higher level.