Tinubu’s Running Mate: Zulum Is The Best Bet, Says APC Stakeholders Forum

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum has called on the leadership of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, as its vice-presidential candidate.

The 840 groups, which make up the forum, believe that if Zulum is considered, it will assist the party to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections and also help in the effort to rescue the country from collapsing.

The National Chairman of the forum, Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina, while addressing leaders of the seven states of the Northwest in Katsina on Sunday, explained that only governor Zulum, who has won the hearts of Nigerians through his exemplary leadership over the last three years, can, in turn, make people vote for the party next year.

According to Katsina, the sacrifice Governor Zulum made in Borno State is enough for the APC to give him the opportunity to replicate it in Nigeria.

“Our request is open and is no more than taking Governor Zulum of Borno State as the vice-presidential candidate of APC,” he said.

“We understand that only Governor Zulum can galvanize the votes from entire nineteen northern states.

“To avoid losing the election, the only person in Nigeria today who can bring the desired success for the party is Governor Zulum. Anybody today that is picked as vice-presidential candidate for the APC, if not Zulum, may not give us the desired success.

“Failure for the party to pick Zulum, it may end up losing the election.”