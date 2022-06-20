Alleged Homicide: Osinachi’s Relatives Present As Husband Arrives Abuja Court

Family members of the late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu on Monday arrived at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

This followed the continuation of the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit instituted against him by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Also present in court are the singer’s mum, sisters, and children.

At the last sitting, the trial Judge, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, ordered Mr Nwachukwu to be remanded at a correctional facility pending Monday’s hearing.

He had pleaded not guilty to a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

The gospel artiste died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Afterward, the Nigeria Police arrested him and he has been in detention since.

The Federal Government claimed that the accused contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 221 of the Penal Code, and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.

Some of the counts (like culpable homicide) recommend the death penalty, a one-year jail term, or a fine (VAPP Act), among others.