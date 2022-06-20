Gunmen Kidnap Village Head, Son In Bauchi

Gunmen have abducted the village head of Zira, Yahaya Saleh, and his son, Habibu Saleh, in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The abduction of the village head was confirmed by the Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili.

He explained that the gunmen attacked Zira village which shares a border with Plateau State on Saturday night and carried out the act.

Wakili added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Sanda, has dispatched a team of detectives and other operatives to the area while the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has since been directed to begin the search and rescue of abductees.

He said, “presently, our men are combing the bush in search of abductees and residents should be assured that the victims will be rescued alive.”

The command is also appealing to residents to provide the police with useful information and urged the public to remain calm.

Saturday’s attack has further heightened tension in the area. Residents are troubled by the increasing spate of kidnappings in Toro and they are calling on the authorities to take appropriate measures to curb the spread.

The latest abduction is coming five days after bandits killed four people and injured three others in Alkaleri Local Government Area.