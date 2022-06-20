Gunmen Storm Palace, Kidnap Traditional Ruler In Plateau

Gunmen have stormed the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, kidnapping the Panyam district head, Adamu Derwan.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen invaded the traditional ruler’s country home in the early hours of Monday and forcefully took him away to an unknown destination before security personnel arrived at the scene of the incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police command DSP, Alfredo Alabo, confirmed the incident and said the state police commissioner has directed an immediate action in trailing the abductors while citizens are been urged to provide useful information that will be helpful in apprehending the perpetrators.

The abducted monarch was among the contestants for the paramount seat of Mishkaham Mwaghavul’s traditional throne which he lost narrowly.

The kidnapping of the Panyam district head is the fifth abduction of traditional leaders in the state within the last six months.