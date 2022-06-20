Int’l Friendly: Super Falcons To Play Japan In October

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on the senior women’s national team of Japan in an international friendly match at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on October 6.

The date falls within one of the FIFA Women International Windows for this year.

Nadeshiko Japan, which is the alias of the Women National Team of Japan, are rated 13th in the world, while the Super Falcons are 39th.

Both teams have clashed only once at a competitive level. When they met on August 14, 2004, at the Olympic Women’s Football Tournament, Nadeshiko pipped the Falcons 1-0 at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.

Two back-to-back friendlies in 2013 were won 2-0 each by the Japanese women’s team.

Japan won the FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2011, beating Team USA in a pulsating penalty shootout after regulation time ended 2-2.

Nadeshiko thus became the first team from Asia to win a senior FIFA World Cup trophy.

The Super Falcons are champions of Africa for a record nine times and have participated at every FIFA Women’s World Cup since the competition began in 1991, reaching the quarter-finals in 1999.