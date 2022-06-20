‘Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum’: Obi Tells Nigerians To Take Back Country

Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to take back the country, claiming the nation’s political space has been taken over by those he described as “lunatics”.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) believes many of those in the political space do not have business being there.

“Seventy per cent of those who are in politics today should not have any reason to be near there. I have said it before and I will say it again. Politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics took over the asylum. They must be out.” the former governor of Anambra State said on Sunday’s ‘Men of Valour’ conference organised by the Revival House of Glory International Church (RHOGIC), Abuja.

“You must replace that asylum with people who are competent. This is the only country where the worst is leading; the best should lead. I have served there; I am a trader and I started gradually and entered into politics.”

According to him, some persons in leadership positions who loot public funds are not greedy but “sick”.

“How do you think about one person taking N80 billion? $200m? That is sickness. It is not greed. The person is greedy. Greed is taking one N1 billion which he is not entitled to but taking N80 billion is sickness. That is a simple truth. And that’s why I said mad people have taken over,” he said in the programme tagged ‘Navigating the Corridors of Power, the Church, and the Politics’.

According to him, more competent people should take over governance as that is the only way to reposition the country just as he accused political parties of having no ideology.

He, however, believes that “If we get more young people who have the competence and capacity to be there, they can start developing these things” he said.

Obi dismissed claims that his party does not have the structure to challenge the two main parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is about the people. The people have allowed some group of persons to hijack their country,” he said.

“That is why I have said take back your country. It is not theirs. We can’t allow this gangsterism to continue.”

The presidential candidate recalled that when he was contesting as the governor of Anambra State, there were claims that he had no structure, maintaining that “the people will decide what they want. Not anybody”.