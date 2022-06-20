Mbaka Disowns Adoration Ground Protest, Pledges Obedience To Bishop Onaga

Enugu-based Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has distanced himself from Sunday’s protests by his followers at the Adoration ground.

Bishop Callistus Onaga of Enugu Catholic Diocese had imposed a ban on the Adoration Ministry, a situation that forced demonstrators to take to the state’s capital city, calling for the bishop’s removal.

But in a statement on Monday, claiming he never knew about the protest and did not authorise it. The cleric explained that rather, he received in obedience the ban on his Adoration ministry and had since shut the ministry till further notice.

Mbaka asked his members who had resorted “to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop,” to desist from it, stating that the Bishop is the shepherd of the church in the Diocese and must be respected.

“My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity,” the statement partly read.

“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga on June 17, 2022

“May I, therefore, appeal to the faithful, in particular members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop should desist from such.

“The Bishop is the Shepherd of the Church in the Diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times is expected to be respectful, obedient, and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.

“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice. Adoration Ministry is ever submissive to the mother Church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the Ministry.”