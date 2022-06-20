Soldier Fatally Shoots Fuel Attendant In Minna

A military personnel has shot to death a fuel attendant of AYM Shafa filling station along Bosso road of Chanchaga local government area in Minna.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Monday when crisis erupted between the military official who came into the station with a Hilux vehicle to buy fuel after the attendant had stopped selling.

It was gathered that Yusuf Sa’ad, the fuel attendant who was killed, confronted the military officers when their manager was being harassed to give them fuel from their military reserve.

It was revealed that the deceased attempted to stop one of the military personnel for harassing the manager hence he was shot and was confirmed dead before reaching the general hospital, Minna.

A fuel attendant in the station Aliyu Umar confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident on telephone and said investigation into the unfortunate incident has commenced while tactical teams have been deployed to the area to ensure normalcy.