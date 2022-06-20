NDLEA Arrests 345 Suspected Drug Dealers, Rehabilitates 388 Others In Katsina

At least three hundred and forty-five suspected drug dealers have been arrested by the Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The suspects comprising three hundred and thirty-nine (339) males and six (6) females were arrested from January to May 2022 as part of the command’s efforts to balance the drug demand and supply reduction in the State.

The Commander of Narcotics and State Commander of the NDLEA, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, disclosed this on Monday in a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters as part of activities lined up to commemorate the UN Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

Ibrahim said without the period under review, three hundred and eighty-eight (388) substance abuse persons were counseled and rehabilitated, adding that presently, the Command has Nineteen (19) clients undergoing rehabilitation at the Command’s Rehabilitation Centre.

He further stated that the command also secured fifteen (15) convictions within the period under review but expressed sadness that over 90% of arrested suspects and counseled clients are between 15-40 years.

The theme for this year is “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises”.

Activities lined up by the command to commemorate the day include:

1. Monday 20th June 2022: Press briefing/quiz competition among Secondary Schools in the three senatorial zones.

2. Tuesday 21st June 2022: Sensitization/Awareness program in some selected Secondary Schools in the State.

3. Wednesday 22nd June 2022: The quiz final in Katsina.

4. Thursday 23rd June 2022: One ( 1) day Seminar for Law Enforcement Officers.

5. Friday 24th June 2022: Jumu’at Prayer.

6. Saturday 25th June 2022: Sports Competition.

7. Sunday 26th June 2022: Church Service.

8. Monday 27th June 2022: Grand Finale: Lecture, Presentation of Gifts, Special Guest of honor: His Excellency.