PHOTOS: Buhari Hosts Ekiti Governor-Elect Oyebanji, Others

The governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari following his victory in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

He was accompanied to the Presidential Villa in Abuja by three governors and the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

READ ALSO: We Didn’t Buy Votes, Ekiti People Supported Us To Win Election – Oyebanji

The governors who accompanied the governor-elect included Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.

President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; and Senior Special Assistant to the President (Domestic), Sarki Abba, were also present at the meeting.

Some of the highpoints of the visit are captured in the photos below: