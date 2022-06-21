2023 Elections: Collect Your PVCs And Vote, EU Charges Nigerians

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the European Union has charged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards, register and vote on the election day.

The EU gave the charge on Tuesday via a statement issued by its press officer, Modestus Chukwulaka, pledging to support the mobilisation of voters to fully participate in the polls.

The EU delegation said it will embark on the “Youth Vote Count Campaign 2.0, organised in collaboration with INEC, YIAGA and other civil society organisations in the framework of EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN).”

“As Nigeria will go to the polls for its seventh general elections since the return to civilian rule, the EU Delegation encourages eligible voters, and youth in particular, to register and collect their PVCs (Permanent Voter Card) and to turn out on election day!” the statement partly read.

It said a mega-concert will take place on Saturday 25th June in Abuja with the participation of celebrities and influencers to encourage voters’ participation, following one of such which was held in Lagos on 11th June.

On the Ekiti election, the union congratulated all stakeholders and the people of the state on a largely peaceful poll.

This is even as it commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on improved logistics, including early deployment of personnel and essential materials in the majority of the polling units, better functioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and efficient electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC’s results viewing portal.

While noting that the improvement augurs well for the 2023 general elections, the EU encouraged voters, and in particular the youth and women, to sustain their participation beyond the elections by holding candidates accountable for their campaign promises.