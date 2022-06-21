Advertisement

Abducted Village Head, Son Regain Freedom In Bauchi 

Hajara Aliyu  
Updated June 21, 2022
Village Head of Zira in Toro Local Government Area, Yahaya Saleh Abubakar and his son, Habibu Saleh have regained their freedom.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed that the two have returned home to their families in good condition.

“Today, the village head of Zirya and his son regain freedom, and both of them are in good health condition,” Wakili said on Tuesday.

It is unclear if the abductors received a ransom or if they were rescued as the police did not give further details.

Similarly, the ex-Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Toro, and a former assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Garba Yila have regained freedom from their abductors.

The ex-NFF staff members were kidnapped on Saturday while returning to Bauchi from Abuja after attending a wedding ceremony of the son of the former NFF President, Aminu Maigari.



