Assault: Police Insist Portable Must Turn Himself In On Wednesday Or Face Arrest

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday insisted that popular musician Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a, Portable, must report himself at the nearest police station or face arrest.

Speaking with Channels Television, the Ogun State Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Wednesday is the deadline, failure at which the police will go all out for him.

The musician was declared wanted on Monday after a video clip circulating on social media showed Portable organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury.

The incident was said to have taken place somewhere ilogbo area of Ogun State last week.

“Such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated,” the police said in a statement on Monday.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such person.”