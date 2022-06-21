Bayelsa Boat Accident: Corpses Of Corps Members Found, Two Toddlers Still Missing

The corpses of the four out of six victims of a boat accident along the Otuan and Ayama communities of Southern Ijaw Local Government council in Bayelsa State, have been found.

Of the four victims, two were identified to be corps members.

Channels Television gathered that the boat accident, which occurred on Saturday at about 4:00 pm, was reportedly caused by bad weather, poor visibility and lack of life jackets for the passengers.

Read Also: Corps Member, Pregnant Woman And Others Drown In Bayelsa Boat Mishap

According to sources from Ayama Community, the corpses of the victims were found floating on Sunday night close to the scene of the incident.

The State Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union, Comrade Ipigansi Ogoniba also confirmed this, while noting however, that two toddlers are still missing.

Ogoniba also said the the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) authorities have been notified of the recovery of the corpses of the deceased female corps member.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, has denied the reported arrest of the boat rider, Lucky Christopher.

According to Butswat, Lucky Christopher was only invited as part of procedures into investigations over the accident.