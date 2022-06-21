CJN Replies Aggrieved Justices, Says No Hostility In Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, has responded to a letter signed by 14 justices of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court justices had lamented the decrepit state of affairs in the court.

The aggrieved justices accused the CJN of refusing to address the issues despite drawing his attention to them.

They complained of a lack of residential accommodation and vehicles at the court.

The justices further accused the CJN of gallivanting with his “spouse, children and personal staff,” while not allowing them to travel with an assistant on foreign trips.

The justices decried the lack of legal research assistants, despite the magnitude of cases being adjudicated.

On erratic electricity supply, the justices said they have been confined to work between the “hours of 8 a.m and 4 p.m daily, for lack of diesel,” after they were notified of the development by the Supreme Court’s Chief Registrar, Hajo Bello.

In his response, the CJN, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, said the court is also “affected by the economic and socio-political climate prevailing in the country.

See the full statement below: