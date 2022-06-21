Kaduna Train Attack: Buhari Calls For Intensified Efforts In Rescuing Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed increased efforts, with the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in the rescue of the remaining 51 kidnapped Abuja Kaduna railway passengers.

In a statement released by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media And Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu on Tuesday, the President re-issued the directive with increased urgency in order to bring the case to a close.

This is coming after an earlier directive to the military and security agencies in April, to return the hostages back to their homes alive.

According to the statement, President Buhari also welcomed the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones, while expressing a renewed commitment to the families of those still in captivity, that they would be reunited with their families in the shortest time possible.

Earlier, the kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon settlement, they let go of 11 of the victims.

Despite this, according to the statement, the Government remains undeterred and would ensure no stone is left unturned in efforts to secure the safe return of all the hostages.