Osinachi Died Of Domestic Abuse Not Ulcer, Twin Sister Testifies In Court

The twin sister to the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu on Tuesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Osinachi did not die of ulcer.

Amarachi Eze said her sister died as a result of the constant beatings from her husband, as he kicked and punched her frequently.

Mr Peter Nwachukwu is facing a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

He has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, the High Court directed that the children of Mr Peter and late Osinachi Nwachukwu will testify before their father wearing a blindfold and in a shield.

The order is pursuant to Section 2 (1), 160 of the Child Rights Act which recommends testimony under shield for persons under 18.

The prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, had urged the court to protect the children by blindfolding them and putting them in a shield while they testified in court and in the presence of their father.

She further asked that everyone not part of the trial should be out in line with the Child Rights Act.

She announced that she had three witnesses for Tuesday, one adult and two persons under 18.

The defence counsel did not object to it.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme granted the application sought by the prosecution in the interest of the children.