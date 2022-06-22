Advertisement

APC Nat’l Chairman Worried By Defection Of Party’s Federal Lawmakers

Gloria Ume-Ezeoke  
Updated June 22, 2022
National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, addressed reporters at the State House in Abuja on April 29, 2022.
In this file photo, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, addresses reporters at the State House in Abuja on April 29, 2022.

 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu has expressed concern over the wave of defections of federal lawmakers in the party to opposition parties.

He said this on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with party members at the National Assembly.

Senator Adamu admitted that while the party is worried about the gale of defections, nothing can be done about it.

Read Also: President Buhari Sends Ministerial List To Senate For Screening

According to him, defections are normal during an election year as those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome of party primaries are free to test their popularity in other political parties.

Adamu’s comment came a day after two Senators from the party defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senators are Ahmed Keita representing Katsina north and Senator Francis Alimikhena representing Edo North.



More on Headlines

ASUU Strike Will Be Resolved Soon, Ngige Assures Nigerians

Peter Obi Visits Wike In Rivers

Execute Comprehensive Onslaught Against Bandits In Kanji National Park, Senate Urges Military

Why There’s Fuel Scarcity – PENGASSAN

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV