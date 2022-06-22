APC Nat’l Chairman Worried By Defection Of Party’s Federal Lawmakers

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu has expressed concern over the wave of defections of federal lawmakers in the party to opposition parties.

He said this on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with party members at the National Assembly.

Senator Adamu admitted that while the party is worried about the gale of defections, nothing can be done about it.

According to him, defections are normal during an election year as those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome of party primaries are free to test their popularity in other political parties.

Adamu’s comment came a day after two Senators from the party defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senators are Ahmed Keita representing Katsina north and Senator Francis Alimikhena representing Edo North.