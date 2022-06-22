Court Sentences Killer Of Ex-Edo Governor’s Mother To Death

The Edo State High Court has sentenced one Dominion Okoro to death by hanging for the murder of one Maria Oredola Igbinedion in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The convict, dominion, was at the time of the offence working as a maid to Madam Oredola, mother of a former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion at Adolor Street off Water Resources in Ugbor, Government Residential Area of the state capital.

Justice Efe Ikponmwoba who delivered the judgement convicted Dominion on the three-count charge of murder, administering sedatives and robbery with violence filed against her.

The convict had confessed to drugging Madam Oredola and killing her with a stool on or about December 2, 2021, she also robbed the victim of N100,000 and made away with two wrist watches and jewellery.

She had subsequently escaped from the house and called her sister – Patience Okoro – who was later charged as the second defendant on a count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Justice Ikponmwoba discharged and acquitted the second defendant.