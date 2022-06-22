Osun Election: Sanwo-Olu Heads APC’s 86-Member Campaign Council

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to head the party’s 86-member National Campaign Council for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this via a statement issued on Wednesday.

While Sanwo-Olu will chair the campaign council, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), will serve as co-chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

“The list of the 86-member APC National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election, which is to be inaugurated tomorrow, Thursday at the APC national headquarters in Abuja, was released on Tuesday through a statement jointly signed by APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore,” the statement read.

The Sanwo-Olu-led APC National Campaign Council is expected to work for the victory of APC and the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Osun State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is seeking re-election.

It comprises serving and former governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, political appointees and APC chieftains across the country.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello and 18 governors, which comprised Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong will serve as vice-chairmen of the APC National Campaign Council.

Other APC governors who are vice chairmen in the campaign council are Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Aminu Masari (Kastina), Abdulrahmah Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN); his counterparts Abubakar Malami, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation), Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment), Gbemisola Saraki (State for Transport) and Timpreye Sylva (State for Petroleum) as well as Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Mr Jubril Gawat are also part of the campaign council.

Mallam Aliyu Ahmed and Prince Tona Famodera are the Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the APC National Campaign Council.