PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives In Kigali For CHOGM 2022

Channels Television  
Updated June 22, 2022
Rwanda 1: President Buhari with L-R: Rwandan Minister of Justice and Attorney General Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Aishatu Musa, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama as he arrives in Kigali, Rwanda for CHOGM 2022 in 22nd June 2022. Credit: State House.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening arrived in Kigali, Rwanda for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The meeting runs from June 22 to the 26th. He was received by the Rwandan Minister of Justice and Attorney General Emmanuel Ugirashebuja and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Aishatu Musa.

Buhari was accompanied by some government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others were the Minister of State Trade & Investment Amb. Mariam Katagum and  Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed was also there.

Rwanda 6: President Buhari with L-R: UN DSG Amina Mohammed, Minister of State Trade & Investment Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq as he arrives Kigali, Rwanda for CHOGM 2022 on 22nd June 2022

 

The theme for CHOGM 2022 is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,’ and the Heads of Government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.

See more photos below:



