PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives In Kigali For CHOGM 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening arrived in Kigali, Rwanda for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The meeting runs from June 22 to the 26th. He was received by the Rwandan Minister of Justice and Attorney General Emmanuel Ugirashebuja and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Aishatu Musa.

Buhari was accompanied by some government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others were the Minister of State Trade & Investment Amb. Mariam Katagum and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed was also there.

The theme for CHOGM 2022 is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,’ and the Heads of Government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.

