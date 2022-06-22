Police, Vigilante Foil Terrorists’ Attack In Katsina, Neutralise Two

Katsina State Police Command in collaboration with members of vigilante groups has foiled terrorists attack at Sabon Dawa village of Zakka district in Safana Local Government Area of the State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 17:00 hrs after a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles, attacked Sabon Dawa village, Zakka District, Safana LGA of Katsina state.

The Divisional Police Officer of Safana had in response led a combined team of police and vigilante to the area, engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, neutralizing two (2) of the terrorists and foiled their heinous mission.

The Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement on Wednesday quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, as commending the police, members of the vigilante, and the community for their resilience in defending the community from terrorists’ attack.

CP Dauda further assured the public that the police will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety and security of their communities.

He urged them to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the police, adding that the public can call the police on 08156977777, 09053872247.