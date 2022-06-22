Wike Receives Bala Mohammed After Peter Obi’s Visit

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed on Wednesday paid a visit to his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

This was moments after the former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, met with Governor Wike at his residence.

Both meetings were held separately behind closed doors.

None of them also spoke to journalists about the purpose of the meetings as no media coverage was allowed.

Obi and Bala’s visit was held four days after the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, was also received by Governor Wike at night.

All the visitors and their host were presidential aspirants in the last primary conducted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Umahi was a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, Bala Mohammed and Nyesom Wike contested on the platform of the PDP.

Peter Obi, who was seeking the ticket of the PDP, pulled out of the race mid-way to pick the presidential ticket of the Labour Party (LP).

Political consultations are expected to be high in the run-off to the 2023 elections as political parties have concluded the selection of party flag bearers and running mates for the elections.