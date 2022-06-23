APC Inaugurates Campaign Council For Osun Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated its National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship election.

The council is co-chaired by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Present at the inauguration were the Governors of Nasarawa, Kogi, Gombe, Niger and Kebbi.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is flying the party’s flag at the polls, was also present.

Speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said he was told the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate was a moneybag and therefore the APC must do everything necessary within the law to win the election.

The election is scheduled for July 16.