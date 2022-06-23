Bauchi Govt Declares June 27 Public Holiday For PVC Registration

The Bauchi State Government has declared Monday, June 27 as a public holiday to enable eligible voters who are yet to register for their Permanent Voters Card to participate in the ongoing registration exercise.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

READ ALSO: Orubebe Holds Private Meeting With Wike After Dumping PDP

According to Gidado, the state-wide public holiday is to “enable citizens of the state who attained the age of 18 years after the 2019 general elections or lost their permanent voters card or even changed their location to take advantage of the ongoing INEC continuous voters registration exercise and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).”

Governor Mohammed is also worried about the low participation of eligible voters for the exercise and he is directing all political appointees and other public office holders to mobilize registrants in their respective electoral wards for the exercise.

“Governor Bala Mohammed equally expressed serious concern on the low turn-out of eligible voters and therefore directed all hon. commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants, board chairmen, directors-general, executive secretaries, permanent secretaries, and other public office holders, to proceed to their respective electoral wards to mobilize eligible registrants to come out en-mass and register.”