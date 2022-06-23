Buhari Receives PM Holness, Buhari Extols Relations Between Nigeria And Jamaica

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness in Kigali, Rwanda, on the sidelines of the 26th edition of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), and extolled the relations between both countries.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this via a statement obtained by Channels Television.

“Our relationship dates back in time, to generations ago. Thank you for strengthening it, particularly on the economic and political fronts,” President Buhari was quoted as saying.

On his part, Holness said Nigeria had been very supportive of Jamaica, with the two countries having commercial agreements in place.

“The maiden flight from Lagos to Jamaica about two years ago was well received. We equally have relationships in the creative industry, sports, and finance,” the Jamaican PM said.

Referring to a recent opinion article written by President Buhari, and published in international newspapers, Holness said he agreed that the Commonwealth could be more than just a club of friends who have an affinity with the United Kingdom, “and become an economic powerhouse. All the elements are there; common language, large market, and many others. It can become a serious economic force”.