France Seeks Full Gas Reserves As Russia Cuts Supplies

Updated June 23, 2022
In this file photo taken on November 08, 2011 the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal is pictured prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the baltic sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011. John MACDOUGALL / AFP
The French government said Thursday it aims to have its natural gas reserves at full capacity by autumn as European countries brace for supply cuts from major supplier Russia with the Ukraine war draging on.

“We are ensuring the complete filling of our storage capacities, aiming to be close to 100 percent by early autumn,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

She added that France will also build a new floating terminal to receive more gas supplies by ship.

“We can do without Russian gas,” French Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said later on BFM Business TV.

That depends on the floating terminals beginning operating as planned and France filling its strategic reserve, she added.

 

