France Seeks Full Gas Reserves As Russia Cuts Supplies

The French government said Thursday it aims to have its natural gas reserves at full capacity by autumn as European countries brace for supply cuts from major supplier Russia with the Ukraine war draging on.

“We are ensuring the complete filling of our storage capacities, aiming to be close to 100 percent by early autumn,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

She added that France will also build a new floating terminal to receive more gas supplies by ship.

READ ALSO: US Says NATO Commitment To Lithuania ‘Ironclad’ After Russia Threat

“We can do without Russian gas,” French Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said later on BFM Business TV.

That depends on the floating terminals beginning operating as planned and France filling its strategic reserve, she added.

AFP