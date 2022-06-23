Nigeria Saved About N10trn From Operating Single Treasury Account – Dr Arabi

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr Dasuki Arabi has disclosed that the country saved about 10 trillion naira from operations of the Single Treasury account since it was fully implemented by the present administration seven years ago.

Dr Arabi revealed this on Thursday at the State House in Abuja, while providing updates regarding the performance of the bureau, particularly in ensuring the full implementation of reform policies and other programmes for the government.

The BPSR boss further stated that introduction of Integration Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) has led to a substantial reduction of Federal Civil Service personnel to 720,000 as IPPIS has uncovered about 70,000 ghost workers from the service.

The director general went on to give a hint regarding plans to quietly implement aspects of the Oronsanye white paper on civil service reforms, with a promise to announce the implementation of the implementation of the white paper in the coming days.

Dr Arabi said as part of the reforms in the service, the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) has been introduced to ensure paperless transactions and processing within government businesses in the ministries, departments and agencies.

He maintained that a reduction of 220 billion naira wastage through wrong management of IPPIS on payroll by ministries, departments and agencies of government have also been effected through the (GIFMIS).