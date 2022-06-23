Police Kill Bandit, Recover Arms In Kaduna LGA

Police operatives in Kaduna have neutralized a bandit during an encounter with the criminal elements in the Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The operatives also recovered an AK-49 rifle and a locally fabricated long-range revolver with 12 cartridges as well as a motorcycle used by the bandits for the nefarious activities.

According to the Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, the tactical operation received a distress call in the early hours of Thursday that some armed bandits were sighted along Galadimawa Kidandan road in Giwa LGA.

He said that the Command in a bid to truncate the heinous mission of the bandits immediately ordered for deployment of a strong nearby force to the location for a possible engagement and restoration of safety.

The operatives, he said, engaged the hoodlums with clinical precision and succeeded in countering their mission as they were compelled to retreat into the forest with some sustaining bullet injuries while one bandit was gunned down.

Also recovered from the bandits were an operational motorcycle and a locally fabricated long-range revolver with 12 polymer cased cartridges.

The command, however, assured residents of the state that efforts are geared towards restoring public confidence with rigorous patrol and surveillance of the area in order to prevent any further attack on communities or commuters.

This is even as the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, tasked the operatives to sustain the recent gains since victory is near where criminality will be a thing of the past.