Serena Williams’ Comeback Cut Short By Jabeur Injury

Channels Television  
Updated June 23, 2022
US player Serena Williams (R) and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur react as they play against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo and Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova during their round of 8 women’s doubles tennis match , on day three, of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

 

Serena Williams’ return to tennis action has been cut short after doubles partner Ons Jabeur withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament because of a knee injury.

The WTA event had seen tennis great Williams, 40, play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem.

The American and Tunisian partner Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last 16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.

 

Winners Serena Williams of the US (R) and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur (rear R) congratulate Japan’s Shuko Aoyama (L) and Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching (rear L) at the end of their women’s doubles quarter final tennis match on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

 

Serena Williams of the US (R) and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur (L) celebrate after winning against Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching at the end of their women’s doubles quarter final tennis match on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Williams will now focus on Wimbledon where she has accepted a wild card into the women’s singles in a bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

She will find out who she faces in the first round when the draw is made on Friday.

 

 

Serena Williams of the US, playing with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, returns the ball to Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching during their women’s doubles quarter final tennis match on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

 

US player Serena Williams celebrates after winning with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo and Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova at the end of their round of 8 women’s doubles tennis match, on day three, of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)


