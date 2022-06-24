Alleged Organ Trafficking: Senators Are ‘Standing With Ekweremadu’ – Smart Adeyemi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A federal lawmaker Senator Smart Adeyemi has said Senators will not abandon Senator Ike Ekweremadu and some of them are making efforts to reach out to him.

He was reacting to allegations of organ harvesting levelled against former Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu.

The London Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested and charged Senator Ekweremadu and his wife for conspiring to bring a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Senator Adeyemi said there is still a lot of unknown aspects of the case hence the need to proceed with caution and not be quick to condemn Senator Ekweremadu.

He further said until the issue of consent is firmly established, it will be difficult to give a well informed opinion on the matter.

“This issue is most unfortunate,” Adeyemi told Channels Television. “it’s something that is very disturbing to everybody in the Senate because he is one of us; but more importantly is the fact that I know him to be a man of great value and strength of character; a man with very high moral foundation.

“But having said this, I think it is too early to start apportioning blame as to whether he is guilty or not. All of us who are colleagues, we are feeling the pains and we are standing with Ike Ekweremadu on this. We will not abandon him to this.

“Effort is being made by quite a number of Senators to see what we can do by way of giving moral support and any other support that is required.

“But we want to get get the full details of the case. The issues are that the victim was not of age, that he was below 18 years old, so he could not be seen to have had the right of determining as to whether he could offer his organs for someone else.”