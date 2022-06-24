Nigerians In NBA Draft: Agbaji Picked By Cavaliers, Williams Headed To Charlotte

Ochai Agbaji has been selected with the 14th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA draft with Mark Oluwafemi Williams headed to Charlotte.

Born to a Nigerian immigrant father, the 22-year-old Agbaji who plays as a forward was projected to be a lottery in most mock drafts and that is exactly how it panned out with the Cleveland Cavaliers selecting him with the last lottery slot.

According to NBA scouts, Agbaji is ready to contribute immediately in his rookie season because of his prototypical frame; standing at 6’6” with a 6’10” wingspan and weighing 215 pounds while being a very good off-the-ball scorer.

He played four seasons at the University of Kansas where he improved year on year, culminating in being named the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA final four after leading the Jayhawks to their first Championship since 2008.

Agbaji finished the season averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6 assists per game while shooting 41% from beyond from 3-point range. He also received Big XII Player of the Year and Consensus First-Team All-American honours.

Meanwhile, Williams who is born to Nigerian immigrants was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 15th overall pick, joining former Duke teammate Paulo Banchero (no. 1 overall pick) as the second Blue Devil to be chosen in the first half of the first round.

The 20-year-old centre was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game in his 2021-2022 season.