Nigeria’s Flamingos Drawn Against Germany At U-17 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Flamingos have been paired alongside Germany in Group B of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The draw was held on Friday with Chile and New Zealand completing the group for Coach Bankole Olowookere’s side.

Groups for the #U17WWC are SET! 🤩 Which game are you most looking forward to? See you in India! 🇮🇳 | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/Mb4FCfPILd — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 24, 2022

The Nigerian girls had a brilliant run in the qualification series for the competition. They overcame Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ethiopia en route to the tournament.

They scored 15 goals and conceded none in the process with Opeyemi Ajakaye striking six times as Nigeria sealed a ticket to India.

Africa’s other representatives, Tanzania and Morocco are in Group D and A respectively.

Morocco will also battle hosts India, the USA, and Brazil in the same group while Japan, Canada, and France complete Tanzania’s group.

The competition will run from 11th to 30th October. It was supposed to hold in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the last edition in 2018. They are grouped alongside Colombia, Mexico, and China.

Groups and Teams For U-17 Women’s World Cup

Below are the groups and teams for the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022:

Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, New Zealand, Chile

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France