Alleged Organ Trafficking: University Of Lincoln Bars Ekweremadu

The University of Lincoln has barred former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu from undertaking any further duties as visiting professor after he was accused of trafficking a 15-year-old boy to the United Kingdom for organ harvesting.

Mr Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, are currently detained in the UK over the charges ahead of a court date on July 7.

They have both denied the trafficking charges.

Ekweremadu had been in the UK for at least two weeks before he was arrested, having met with members of the Nigerian community in Britain in Lincoln around ten days ago.

He had been a visiting professor of corporate and international linkages at the University of Lincoln.

But according to a spokesperson who spoke to British tabloid, Daily Mail, the university has stopped him from acting in any official capacity.

“Visiting professors are often, as is in this case, non-resident at the university, unpaid and advisory,” the spokesperson said.

“We are deeply concerned about the nature of these allegations but as this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment further at this stage.

“Whilst this matter is subject to investigation, this person will not be undertaking any duties as visiting professor at Lincoln.”