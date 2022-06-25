Favour Ashe Clocks 9.99s To Win National 100m Title, Nwokwocha Dominates Women’s Final

Twenty-year-old sprint sensation, Favour Ashe has won the National 100m title and qualified for the World Athletics Championships, while Grace Nwokwocha dominated the women’s final.

Ashe destroyed a stacked field including Alaba Akintola and multiple national champion Seye Ogunlewe to win with a new personal best time of 9.99s at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

It was the first legal sub-10 time for the University of Tennessee freshman after running a wind-aided 9.79s on the American Collegiate circuit. He also claimed silver at the NCAA Championships.

Meanwhile, Akintola placed a distant second with a time of 10.06s and Godson Brume third in 10.15s.

Ogunlewe running from lane eight, finished fourth in 10.22s while World under-20 200m champion Udodi Onwuzurike could only manage sixth position with 10.53s.

In the women’s 100m final, Grace Nwokwocha dominated the race to win with a time of 11.03s. Rosemary Chukwuma, Tima Godbless and Joy Udo-Gabriel made up the top four.

Team Nigeria’s attention will now shift to the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon starting on July 15 before heading to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8.