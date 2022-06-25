Advertisement

Gospel Singer Osinachi Buried Amid tears In Abia

Channels Television  
Updated June 25, 2022
Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu was buried in Abia State on June 25, 2022.
Popular gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu was buried amid tears in her hometown of Isochi Umunneochi in Abia State on Saturday.

Among the visitors that graced the occasion was federal lawmaker, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Onyejeocha promised to support the Osinachi Foundation and ensure the payment of school fees for the singer’s four children, up to university level.

Osinachi’s death has been mired in controversy.

Her husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu is facing a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He has pleaded not guilty.



