Gospel Singer Osinachi Buried Amid tears In Abia

Popular gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu was buried amid tears in her hometown of Isochi Umunneochi in Abia State on Saturday.

Among the visitors that graced the occasion was federal lawmaker, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Onyejeocha promised to support the Osinachi Foundation and ensure the payment of school fees for the singer’s four children, up to university level.

READ ALSO: Osinachi Died Of Domestic Abuse Not Ulcer, Twin Sister Testifies In Court

Osinachi’s death has been mired in controversy.

Her husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu is facing a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He has pleaded not guilty.