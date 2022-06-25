Police Arrest Female Medical Doctor For Child Abuse In Edo

A medical doctor, one Dr Ogbonnanya Chiamaka of Irrua Teaching Specialist Hospital in Esan Central local government area of Edo state has been arrested for child abuse, the police said on Saturday.

“The victim, one Miss Comfort Nmeson “F” who is 13 years old came to school , ‘Emando Secondary school’ in Ekpoma on 22/6/2022 with her belongings, looking frail,” a statement signed by police spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu, said.

“Upon interrogation by the teachers of the school, the child said she does not want to live with her guardian anymore and requested to be returned to her biological mother as her guardian has been physically abusing her using stick to reprimand her all the time.

“Consequently, the teacher reported the abuse to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

“The said guardian, one Dr Ogbonnaya Chiamaka “F” who is 41-years-old was arrested by the police .

“Dr Ogbonnaya Chiamaka would be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police CP Abutu Yaro fdc has reinstated his commitment in serving the good people of Edo state as he urged the citizenry not to relent in availing the command with prompt and useful information that will help curb the menace of criminal elements in Edo state.”