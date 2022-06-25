Super Eagles Striker Awoniyi Joins Nottingham Forest For Club Record Fee

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has signed for newly promoted Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 24-year-old joins from German Bundesliga club Union Berlin for a reported £17.5 million on a five-year-deal after scoring 20 goals in 43 games in all competitions last season for Union.

Fifteen of his goals in 31 Bundesliga games helped Union Berlin finish fifth, thereby qualifying for the UEFA Europa League for the first time since 2001-02.

This will be Awoniyi’s second spell with an English Premier League side after starting his professional career at Liverpool in 2015, following his crucial role for the Golden Eaglets in their U-17 World Cup triumph in 2013.

However, he did not play any competitive game for the Reds due to mainly work permit issues and instead had several loan spells outside of England before a permanent move to Berlin last season.

Following his latest return to England, Awoniyi told Nottingham Forest’s website that he is excited by another opportunity to play in the Premier League, especially for a historic club like the Reds and he will be doing his best to help his new club achieve their objectives.