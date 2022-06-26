Abducted Catholic Priests, Two Others Regain Freedom After One Month In Captivity

Two Catholic priests and two others abducted by suspected gunmen at Saint Patrick Catholic Church Gidan Maikambo, Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State have regained freedom.

The Director of Social Communications, Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Chris Omotosho, confirmed their release via a statement issued on Sunday.

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto covers four northern states – Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara.

Omotosho expressed gladness that the four victims are now free and appreciated the support of the general public, their prayers, and encouragement during the trying moment of the church.

Father Stephen Ojapa, Father Oliver Okpara, as well as Mr. Hassan Hassan and Ms. Ummie Hassan, were abducted by gunmen at midnight of 25th May 2022 in the rectory of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.