Alleged Organ Harvesting: Ebonyi Govt Says It Stands With Ekweremadu

The Ebonyi State Government has said that it stands with the family of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, even as they tackle the embroilment brought about by the health condition of their daughter.

In a statement on Sunday, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Hon Orji Uchenna Orji, said the government has been following up the turn of events and twists that followed the medical intention of the former Deputy Senate President over the health condition of his daughter Ms Sonia Ekweremadu.

Hon Orji said the Ebonyi state government is well abreast as to the circumstances that led to the detention of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in United Kingdom, and urged the UK Government to act progressively and meticulously and critically look at the intention (Mens rea) and the minds of the detained family and please give them the benefit of the doubt.

The commissioner also enjoined the public especially those with shades of opinions and surge of anxieties to remain calm as they hope to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Orji further disclosed that the state government is reaching out to the family of David Okemini Ukpo from Ebonyi State, whose information to the Metropolitan Authority of UK orchestrated the criminal charge incidented against the Senator and his wife.

He further reaffirmed that the state government stands with Senator Ike Ekweremadu “at this trial moment and hopes that the truth and nothing but the truth” shall guide the outcome of the matter.