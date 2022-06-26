Deputy Governorship: I Have Never Failed With Leadership – Tonto Dikeh

Actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh says she has never failed with leadership and therefore, believes she is capable of succeeding as Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

Dikeh made the comments on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics while speaking of her candidacy under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to her, contrary to speculations and despite her being a subject of controversy, the decision to join politics was well thought out and is one she has worked towards for at least three years.

Read Also: Kwankwaso Cannot Be A Running Mate To Peter Obi – Jibrin

“I am prepared for anything, truthfully. I have had three years to work on this, its not something that I just came out or emerged with. We’ve had a lot of time to work on this and for this. Criticism, I am ready, non-criticism I am ready. So, it doesn’t matter where the questions are coming from.

“I have failed in my life and I’m not denying that. Everyone has seen that.

“But am I going to fail with leadership. Have I failed in leadership? Start from motherhood, have I ever failed in motherhood, talk about my foundation. I think it was one of the foundations that stood up for this country, in the time of the pandemic, with no assistance whatsoever. I did even more than the government,” she said.

The ADC governorship candidate in Rivers state, Tonte Ibraye, had presented Dikeh as his running mate on Friday ahead of the 2023 elections.

Later the same day, the actress confirmed the nomination via her social media handles, where she shared what they hope to achieve if elected into office during next year’s election.

“I thank Mr Tonte Ibraye (@TonteIbraye), the Governorship candidate for ADC, Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate,” Dikeh tweeted.

“We are looking at investing in social protection, creating social value system & increased women’s inclusion in governance.”

Tonte Ibraye and Tonto Dikeh were later on Friday presented their Certificates of Return by the ADC party chairman, Ralph Okey Nwosu in Abuja.