Flooding: Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic In Ogba For Installation Of Concrete Culvert

The Lagos State Government will on Tuesday, June 28 divert the traffic along Oba Ogunji Road, Ogba for one week for the installation of a precast concrete culvert across Metal Box Road.

The Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying that said that the diversion would continue till Tuesday, July 5.

He stated that the diversion was necessary to provide lasting solutions to the flooding issues on some roads in the metropolis.

While advising motorists in the affected area to utilise Acme, Wempco, Akilo, and Ijaiye roads to connect to their desired destinations, the commissioner noted that only Metal Box Road would be barricaded from traffic, stressing that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground to manage movement and minimise inconveniences.

Oladeinde called for more understanding from motorists, noting that the current weather conditions had necessitated such steps.