National Grid: SERAP Sues Buhari Over ‘Missing N11trn Electricity Fund

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari “over his failure to probe allegations that over N11 trillion meant to provide regular electricity supply since 1999 may have been stolen, mismanaged or diverted into private pockets.”

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1119/2022 filed last week at the Federal High Court, Lagos, SERAP is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to investigate how over N11 trillion meant to provide regular electricity supply has been allegedly squandered by governments since 1999.”

The electricity grid has reportedly collapsed at least three times within five months, and 130 times in 7 years, plunging many households across the country into darkness.

According to the World Bank, epileptic power supply costs businesses in Nigeria about $29 billion yearly.

More to follow…